New Hope Full Gospel church damaged following storm in Alvaton

Storm in Alvaton causes damage to church
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A thunderstorm in Alvaton left power outages, downed trees, and debris.

One of the damaged buildings was “New Hope Full Gospel Church,” whose overhang roof collapsed, along with two large trees blown down.

”I had no idea the magnitude of what the storm was other than on the way here I saw no damage so actually until I came here then I saw there was damage done, so when someone called me and said you had some damage, I didn’t think the whole canopy was gone out front,” said David Hughes, pastor of the church.

