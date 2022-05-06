Secret Oath wins Kentucky Oaks 148

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Secret Oath has won the 148th Run for the Lilies.

The horse was trained by D. Wayne Lukas, owned by Briland Farm and ridden by jockey Luis Saez.

Secret Oath ran from post position 1 in Friday’s race and was listed at 4-1 odds at race time. After making a sweep on the far turn, Secret Oath led a 2-length victory at the 2022 Kentucky Oaks.

Coming in second and third place are Nest, trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., and Desert Dawn, trained by Phil D’Amato and ridden by jockey Umberto Rispoli.

Churchill Downs said Secret Oath completed the mile and an eighth track in 1:49.44.

This is Lukas’ fifth win at the Kentucky Oaks and ties him with Woody Stephens for most Kentucky Oaks victories, according to the race track. Lukas previously won with Blush With Pride (1982), Lucky Lucky Lucky (1984), Open Mind (1989) and Seaside Attraction (1990).

“I thought the race unfolded like we expected,” Lukas said in a release. “Being in the one hole we didn’t have much choice on what to do. I told Luis (Saez) that down the backside to get into position. When I saw him moving around the turn and I turned and hugged my wife and said ‘here we go.’ It feels great. I’ve said all week, as trainers we think it’s us. After you win one, the real satisfaction is for the (owners) who raised her and let them have the opportunity to enjoy this and get the thrill.”

Secret Oath gives jockey Luis Saez his first Oaks win.

“A few weeks ago my agent (Kiaran McLaughlin) told me we were likely going to ride Secret Oath,” Saez said in a release. “Then, when he told me one day that I need to work her, I drove here from Keeneland and she blew my mind. I’ve ridden a lot of good fillies but none in my life like this one. I’m so glad to be here and blessed to win my first Kentucky Oaks.”

Friday’s Kentucky Oaks was the first race held at full capacity at Churchill Downs since 2019.

Total attendance for Friday’s event was 100,188.

Payouts for a $2 bet are listed below:

Secret Oath - Win $10.80 - Place $5.60 - Show $4.60

Nest - Place $4.20 - Show $3.20

Desert Dawn - Show $15.40

