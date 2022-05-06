Advertisement

Students at T.C. Cherry Elementary participate in mock Derby

Mock derby at TC Cherry
Mock derby at TC Cherry(Lauren McCally)
By Lauren McCally
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The most exciting two minutes in sports is all set for Saturday.

But in the meantime, students at T. C. Elementary learned all about the derby before they raced off in their own version of the event.

The students started off by creating the horse that they were going to ride in the mock race, by either making it themselves or buying something beforehand.

Then, Friday afternoon, those same students got a chance to show off their racing skills by competing in races in one of the parking lots of the school, with each class having its own turn to shine.

After the competition was over, the two winners received their own paper version of the roses that the horse and jockey who won the derby received.

