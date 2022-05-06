Advertisement

Team of Black female horse owners celebrate first win

On Oaks Day, we celebrate the ladies, and the African American female members of a syndicate...
On Oaks Day, we celebrate the ladies, and the African American female members of a syndicate are taking the time to celebrate their accomplishments.(Dr. Tiffany Daniels)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Oaks Day, we celebrate the ladies, and the African American female members of a syndicate are taking the time to celebrate their accomplishments.

The group of five women are making history and leading the way for more minority ownership.

One specific horse is owned by Living the Dream’s first all-female African American syndicate.

“We’re not only owners, we’re winners. We’re showing up at the tracks, we’re representing and we’re taking home prizes,” horse owner Dr. Tiffany Daniels said.

The female owners said it’s time to recognize what African Americans have done for the sport.

“The first jockey to win the Kentucky Derby was an African American male. We’re in 2022 right now and we don’t see a lot of us,” horse owner Coya Robinson said.

Robinson said that’s why she joined the group, to walk onto a track with pride and put an emphasis on representation.

“It was a chance for me to live a legacy for my four daughters, for my goddaughters, so I thought it was a good opportunity as a woman,” Robinson said.

Dr. Daniels said there’s more history than what is talked about.

“Us specifically, we’re following in the footsteps of Eliza Carpenter, who was a slave who became a horse owner and an actual jockey,” Daniels said.

They come to win, place and show generations down the line that Black women have a place in horse racing.

Dr. Daniels said the Lexington-based Ed Brown Society will help increase minority representation in horse racing. It introduces young African Americans to the thoroughbred industry.

