BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren RECC is working on several outages in Alvaton following storm damage in the area.

Warren RECC says several poles were down due to the storm, including three 3-phase poles.

According to their Twitter, Warren RECC says they are down to 187 people without power, and they are working to restore.

UPDATE: Progress! We’re down to 187 out and we’re still working! — Warren RECC (@WarrenRECC) May 6, 2022

