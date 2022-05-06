Wrapping up the week with more rain and storms

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Rain returns this morning, with a few stronger thunderstorms possible again this afternoon.

An isolated severe thunderstorm is possible today

Saturday will be much cooler with clouds

A BIG warm-up is on the way next week

While there could be a dry window here and there, today is kind of a wash. Rain and a few rumbles of thunder possible this morning, but a better chance for a stronger storm this afternoon. It will be breezy today, with gusts 25-30 mph. Tomorrow will be a cool and cloudy day, with a few lighter morning shower. Sunshine returns by Mother’s Day; while it may be chilly in the morning, the afternoon will be pleasant!

Set to sweat! Next week will feature temperatures close to 90 degrees!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. High 74. Low 54. Winds SW at 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and cooler. A light shower possible. High 65. Low 50. Winds NW at 8 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and much warmer. High 77. Low 58. Winds E at 9 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 76

Normal Low: 54

Record High Today: 93 (1930)

Record Low Today: 32 (1891)

Sunrise: 5:46a.m.

Sunset: 7:39 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.32″

So Far This Month: 1.45″ (0.55″)

So Far This Year: 20.54″ (+2.58″)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 20/Small Particulate Matter: 31)

Pollen Count: 1.6 (Low, Tree)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 2 (Low)

