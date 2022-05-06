Wrapping up the week with more rain and storms
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Rain returns this morning, with a few stronger thunderstorms possible again this afternoon.
- An isolated severe thunderstorm is possible today
- Saturday will be much cooler with clouds
- A BIG warm-up is on the way next week
While there could be a dry window here and there, today is kind of a wash. Rain and a few rumbles of thunder possible this morning, but a better chance for a stronger storm this afternoon. It will be breezy today, with gusts 25-30 mph. Tomorrow will be a cool and cloudy day, with a few lighter morning shower. Sunshine returns by Mother’s Day; while it may be chilly in the morning, the afternoon will be pleasant!
Set to sweat! Next week will feature temperatures close to 90 degrees!
Bowling Green 3 day forecast:
FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. High 74. Low 54. Winds SW at 10 mph.
SATURDAY: Cloudy and cooler. A light shower possible. High 65. Low 50. Winds NW at 8 mph.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and much warmer. High 77. Low 58. Winds E at 9 mph.
Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:
Normal High: 76
Normal Low: 54
Record High Today: 93 (1930)
Record Low Today: 32 (1891)
Sunrise: 5:46a.m.
Sunset: 7:39 p.m.
Precipitation:
Yesterday: 0.32″
So Far This Month: 1.45″ (0.55″)
So Far This Year: 20.54″ (+2.58″)
Health & Allergies:
Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 20/Small Particulate Matter: 31)
Pollen Count: 1.6 (Low, Tree)
Mold Count: Low
UV Index: 2 (Low)
