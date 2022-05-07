All eyes on Epicenter for this year’s Kentucky Derby

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s the day before The Kentucky Derby, the most exciting two minutes in sports.

A horse born and bred in Bowling Green will be in the run for the roses on Saturday, carrying the hopes and dreams of its owner and trainer but also of Vette City.

Ron Winchell of Winchell Thoroughbreds is Epicenter’s owner, he also owns Kentucky Downs which houses the Mint Gaming Hall in Franklin.

The Winchells are no stranger to the derby, but it is a coveted prize they have yet to win.

A father-son tradition he holds dear to his heart.

“Basically for 50 years he chased the Derby, he passed away in 2002. It’s something we did together, and I just carried it on and continue the quest. So that’s where the seven years come with 50 years there. And, you know, the last 20 years that I’ve been chasing the same, same little gold trophy if you will,” says Ron Winchell.

Steve Asmussen, a well-known trainer to horse racing fanatics has won almost everything, except the Kentucky Derby.

“I think the difference with Epicenter this year is he’s going faster sooner than they were, and that, in itself makes this year’s running into the derby different for us. And we’re, we’re Derby dreamers, and for him to have checked off all the boxes in the way that he has and the build-up of it, it is extremely exciting,” says Asmussen.

Epicenter who was born at West Wind Farms in Bowling Green was sold to Ron Winchell a few years back at the Lexington Yearling sale.

“He’s also just kind of a really cool horse. He just has, like, the mindset that I think that makes, makes it applicable for what we need to do in the derby,” says Winchell.

“You’re doing this expecting and planning on success trying to put yourself in a position to have success, and Epicenter is the caliber of horses that gives you that kind of confidence,” added Asmussen.

The Run for the Roses takes place on Saturday, May 7th, at 5:57 p.m. central time.

