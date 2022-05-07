Advertisement

High school students get a taste of the real world with job fair and on-site interviews

SCK Launch
SCK Launch(Ana Medina)
By Ana Medina
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Various high school students, were able to experience a job fair and on-site interviews at Greenwood High School on Friday.

It is part of the SCK Launch, which the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce helped organize.

High school students were able to ask questions of representatives from different businesses like Henkel, Logan Aluminum, Fruit of the Loom, and others.

One senior from the GEO International High School spoke on his experience and a look to the future.

”My teachers got me interested in getting a job. As a senior, I like to get a good experience. Everybody here give that kind of experience. So I like to get involved in it. This type of job gives the experience that you need the most of the other jobs we need for you to get hired,” says Aime Nshti, a senior.

The event is a way for students to connect with the workforce.

