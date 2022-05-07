Advertisement

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Landree Button

Landree Button(Emily Button)
By Ana Medina
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

A 14-year-old girl in Barren County is using the death of her father to prove that if you are determined to do something, you can do it, no matter what.

Landree Button is on a mission to give back and raise awareness in the community.

“Her father was diagnosed with melanoma at age 37. And she started an organization called 37 SPFA, which stands for Sun Protection For All,” says Rebecca Foster, Button’s great aunt.

“I started it because of my dad who is diagnosed with melanoma cancer at the age of 37,” adds Landree Button.

So what does the organization do?

“They do screening, they do teaching, and also have doctors and nurses there and they do referrals if they find a lesion that might be suspicious, and so that’s one of the major things that she’s done to give back to the community,” says Emily Button, Landree’s mom.

Aside from organizing these events that are free to the community, Button has also been involved in pageants since she was a baby.

“When she was a baby, we just thought she was the cutest thing in the world. So we started putting her in pageants. The first one she won, and then the rest is history,” adds Emily Button.

Button’s mom is proud of the work her daughter continues to do.

“I would tell her I’m very proud of her. And I want her to continue the work she’s doing,” adds Emily Button.

