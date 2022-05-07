K-9 sisters serving miles apart reunited at Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two K-9 officers, who are also birth sisters, got a chance to see each other again after serving hundreds of miles apart.

ATF K-9 Officer Hilton, serving as a explosives detection K-9 in Columbus, Ohio, met up with her sister, Nashville ATF K-9 Officer Corey at Churchill Downs on Saturday, according to ATF Louisville.

The two officers were brought into Louisville to work the Kentucky Derby and ensure guests had a safe visit.

ATF Louisville posted a picture of the reunion on its Twitter page on Saturday morning. The two K-9 officers even took the time to meet and take photos with spectators at the Derby.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.