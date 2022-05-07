Advertisement

K-9 sisters serving miles apart reunited at Kentucky Derby

Two K-9 officers, who are also birth sisters, got a chance to see each other again after...
Two K-9 officers, who are also birth sisters, got a chance to see each other again after serving hundreds of miles apart.(ATF Louisville)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two K-9 officers, who are also birth sisters, got a chance to see each other again after serving hundreds of miles apart.

ATF K-9 Officer Hilton, serving as a explosives detection K-9 in Columbus, Ohio, met up with her sister, Nashville ATF K-9 Officer Corey at Churchill Downs on Saturday, according to ATF Louisville.

The two officers were brought into Louisville to work the Kentucky Derby and ensure guests had a safe visit.

ATF Louisville posted a picture of the reunion on its Twitter page on Saturday morning. The two K-9 officers even took the time to meet and take photos with spectators at the Derby.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Pittman
UPDATE: Bowling Green Police locate missing teenager
Possible shooting investigation
Victim identified in deadly Sunday shooting in Bowling Green
Horses at Barren River Lake State Park
Despite opposition, Barren County moves forward to sell horses at state park
Jacob Cuarta
Warren Water announces new General Manager
Noar Reh
Bowling Green man arrested in several vehicle break-in incidents

Latest News

Rich Strike - Kentucky Derby
Rich Strike, Derby long shot, wins Kentucky Derby 148
Lennon Ries and Braxton Baptiste sign NLI
Russellville’s Lennon Ries & Braxton Baptiste sign NLI to play Division One football
Secret Oath ran from post position 1 in Friday’s race and was listed at 4-1 odds at race time....
Secret Oath wins Kentucky Oaks 148
Lawrence signs with SWIC
Jaiden Lawrence signs with SWIC basketball
Five Gators sign Letters of Intent
Five different Gators sign National Letters of Intent