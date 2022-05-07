K-9 sisters serving miles apart reunited at Kentucky Derby
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two K-9 officers, who are also birth sisters, got a chance to see each other again after serving hundreds of miles apart.
ATF K-9 Officer Hilton, serving as a explosives detection K-9 in Columbus, Ohio, met up with her sister, Nashville ATF K-9 Officer Corey at Churchill Downs on Saturday, according to ATF Louisville.
The two officers were brought into Louisville to work the Kentucky Derby and ensure guests had a safe visit.
ATF Louisville posted a picture of the reunion on its Twitter page on Saturday morning. The two K-9 officers even took the time to meet and take photos with spectators at the Derby.
