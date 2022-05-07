Mint Gaming Hall hosts first Derby watch party for 148th Derby

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s the first Saturday in May, and for those living in the Bluegrass State that means it’s Derby day!

The fastest two minutes in sports took place early in the evening and all over town, members of the community were finding places to go and celebrate the day long-event. One of the places a few ended up was at the newly opened Mint Gaming Hall on Scottsville Road.

“We’re so excited here for the first time, that post time open up at the Mint Gaming Hall in Bowling Green for the Kentucky Derby”, said Michael Gossum the Digital Marketing Coordinator for the Mint Gaming Hall.

And this year is an extra special one because Epicenter, one of the horses who ran was in the race was born and bred in Bowling Green.

“So not only was the horse born and raised here in Bowling Green, and we’re so excited to have that connection,” said Gossum, “But also, it’s running for winter farms. Ron Winchell, one of our primary owners of the Mint Gaming Hall here and Kentucky downs.”

Gossum also added that they were excited to have that connection. This is also the Mint’s first time hosting a Derby watch party.

“We’re very excited. You know, Bowling Green’s, a great city, Warren County, the whole area, wonderful community, and certainly a day like today Kentucky Derby. It’s a tradition through and through, throughout the state,” Gossum said, “So now that we have post time here inside the Mint Gaming Hall in Bowling Green, it’s a great place to be able to wager on one of Kentucky’s greatest traditions”.

There were also several other watch parties around the city during the day, Saturday including one at the Bowling Green Country Club where people were enjoying food and drinks while watching the races that lead up to the main event.

