New playground at Cumberland Trace Elementary

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Cumberland Trace Elementary School here in Bowling Green has just finished building a new playground.

Members of their PTO and some school officials held a playground dedication to give thanks to their sponsors. The playground, which also came with a new basketball court, took three months to build despite it taking years to fully plan funding, materials, and more.

WBKO News spoke with one member of the school committee for more details.

“We’re really excited. We’re finally getting the opportunity to formally share our playground with our families at CTE with the donors who have helped make this possible. We’ve not had an opportunity to do that because of COVID. And so we’re just really thrilled to have that option today. This is what we were hoping for a playground full of kids kids running, screaming, laughing, getting active. Just all of the kids on the playground is what we were just going for the whole time,” Jessica Byers said.

In total, the school had to raise approximately $150,000 for the playground to come to life. It also has a new pavilion next to it for comfortable and shaded seating.

