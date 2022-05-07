Russellville’s Lennon Ries & Braxton Baptiste sign NLI to play Division One football

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A few weeks after Russellville held their signing day, two Panthers had a signing day of their own putting the pen to paper to make it official where they will attending college.

Lennon Ries will be extending his football career to play at Murray State. During his time at Russellville, Ries was a versatile piece in the Panthers roster, playing quarterback, receiver, defensive back, and linebacker. In those four years, he recorded over 5000 total yards and 58 touchdowns.

Ries is happy his dream is finally becoming a reality.

“It’s every kid’s dream it’s something that every one of us wants to do from the I mean the day we start sports and this to be able to accomplish that means the world to me and I’m forever grateful for them giving me that opportunity” Ries Said.

Braxton Baptiste will play football at Florida Atlantic for former WKU head coach Willie Taggart, he chose FAU over Louisville and USF.

In 2021, Baptiste recorded 68 total tacks, 12.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles.

For Braxton, he almost did not have this opportunity. He broke his femur one game into his senior season. Baptiste took the extra year of eligibility to play one more season of high school football.

He thinks the extra year saved his football career.

“It’s a blessing for sure,” Baptiste said. “After that senior year, I only played a game and maybe a quarter and I lost most of my interest and offers because it was such a bad serious injury. But when they passed this final year, it was a blessing for sure.”

“After that break, it was so serious. I almost didn’t want to play again. But I got back on the field and, you know, it just, it helped me out a lot.”

Good luck to Lennon and Braxton at the next level!

