Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Hosts 2nd Annual Jennings Creek Greenway Celebration

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Early Saturday afternoon, members of the Bowling Green community gathered behind Jennings Creek Elementary on Russellville Road for the 2nd Annual Jennings Creek Greenway Celebration.

The event was a three-hour-long celebration of the space that took visitors on a path through the woods and led to some green space where several vendors were set up and visitors could stop to eat, play games, do a craft or rent a bike to ride.

“There’s a lot of different crafts, you know, there’s a scout group that’s doing little pine cone bird feeders, you know, kind of keeping with the natural theme,” Cameron Levis with Bowling Green Parks and Recreation said, “And that’s kind of what this is, you know, in a city like Bowling Green, and in Warren County that’s growing at such a fast pace, we don’t want to lose sight of the benefits of just natural green space and kind of enjoying the outdoors”.

The greenway behind the elementary has been open for about a year and adds to the already vast amounts of green space the city of Bowling Green already has including Ephram White Park, Buchanon Park, Fillmore Park, and Basil Griffin Park.

Levis also spoke about the pandemic and what having an outdoor space meant at a time when people couldn’t be close together.

“For us, in the Parks and Rec world, we really see it as a positive, you know, when early on, especially during COVID-19, when the park and a trail in an outdoor space was one of the few places you could go outside of the home and still feel safe, still feel, socially distance and still feel like you can still remain healthy,” Levis said.

Levis added that one of the goals with a space like the one behind Jennings Creek is to encourage the community to go and be out in nature together for a few hours.

“Bowling Green and Warren County are truly blessed to have just wonderful outdoor spaces”, he said, “And again, the park is a place where communities are built memories are made and so they’re always going to be just a really healthy, central part of any vibrant community and that’s that’s how we as Parks and Rec professionals feel and we always try to advocate for that with our community as much as possible”.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.