BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After dealing with overcast skies and a rainy morning, a big turn around is on the way!

Mother’s day will call for more sunshine and warmth! (WBKO)

Temperatures drop to the mid 50s tonight with cloudy skies clearing late. Mother’s Day will feature sunny skies and warmer conditions! Temperatures start in the upper 50s for the morning, but we’ll be comfortable in the low 70s by the afternoon. After that, we’re tracking a dry and warm trend through the work week! We break into the low 80s to start the work week. By Wednesday and Thursday, daytime highs will be near 90! We’ll cool down a bit for the weekend, with isolated showers arriving on Saturday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and much warmer. High 73. Low 53. Winds E at 7 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 81. Low 60. Winds SW at 8 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 86. Low 63. Winds SW at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 61

Today’s Low: 55

Normal High: 76

Normal Low: 55

Record High: 92 (1894)

Record Low: 32 (1891)

Today’s Precip: 0.06″

Monthly Precip: 1.61″ (+0.35″)

Yearly Precip: 20.59″ (+2.45″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:39 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:45 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 20 / Small Particulate Matter: 31)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Pollen: 4.9 (Low - Trees)

