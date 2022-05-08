Rich Strike, Derby long shot, wins Kentucky Derby 148

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rich Strike pulled off a big upset and wins the 148th Kentucky Derby.

The 3-year-old thoroughbred was trained by Eric R. Reed, owned by RED TR-Racing, LLC and ridden by jockey Sonny Leon.

Rich Strike, starting from the outside gate, completed the track in 2.02.61. Odds for Rich Strike at the time of the race were 80-1.

The upset is second only to Donerail’s win at 91-1 in 1913, Churchill Downs confirmed.

“He passed them all,” Reed said in a release. “I’m elated. I’m happy because this horse trained good enough to win. (Sonny Leon) has been on him all along as he learned the process. He taught him to go between horses. (My father) taught me who to train horses. I’m surrounded by the best. I didn’t think I could win necessarily but I knew if he got it, they’d know who he was when the race was over.”

On Friday morning, Rich Strike joined the field as an alternate entry after Ethereal Road scratched.

“You know we had a difficult post but I know the horse,” Leon said in a release. “I didn’t know if he could win but I had a good feeling with him. I had to wait until the stretch and that’s what I did. I waited and then the rail opened up. I wasn’t nervous, I was excited. Nobody knows my horse like I know my horse.”

Coming in second was Epicenter, trained by Steve Asmussen and ridden by jockey Joel Rosario. In third was Zandon, trained by Chad Brown and ridden by jockey Flavien Prat.

The 148th Run for the Roses had a total purse of $3 million, with the winner of the Derby walking away with $1,860,000. Saturday’s results bring Rich Strike’s total earnings to $1,971,289 with a record of 8-2-0-3, according to Churchill Downs.

A total of 147,294 guests were in attendance at Churchill Downs for the first full-capacity Derby since 2019. Churchill Downs said wagering among all sources was the highest number for any Kentucky Derby race, totaling $273.8 million for the entire Kentucky Derby Day program.

Payouts for a $2 bet are listed below:

Rich Strike - Win $163.60 - Place $74.20 - Show $29.40

Epicenter - Place $7.40 - Show $5.20

Zandon - Show $5.60

The full official finishing order is listed below:

Rich Strike

Epicenter

Zandon

Simplification

Mo Donegal

Barber Road

Tawny Port

Smile Happy

Tiz the Bomb

Zozos

Classic Causeway

Taiba

Crown Pride

Happy Jack

Messier

White Abarrio

Charge It

Cyberknife

Pioneer of Medina

Summer Is Tomorrow

