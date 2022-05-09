Artists invited to submit pieces for display at Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky artists are invited to submit their work for possible exhibition at the state Capitol.

A statement from Gov. Andy Beshear says selected artworks will be displayed for six months in the two main halls of the Capitol and on the Team Kentucky Digital Art Gallery before being returned to the artists.

The deadline to submit artwork for consideration for the fall 2022 exhibit is June 3 and pieces will be displayed July 1 through Dec. 31.

The project was started last year as a way to connect and express pride through art in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

