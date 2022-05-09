Advertisement

Barren County High School named a National Beta School of Merit

Barren County Schools
Barren County Schools(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County Schools is proud to announce that Barren County High School is a 2021-2022 National Beta School of Merit.

The school earned this recognition by offering National Beta to all eligible grades on their campus. National Junior Beta includes grades fourth through eighth and National Senior Beta includes grades ninth through twelfth.

According to a release from the school, the National Beta School of Merit award is given to honor a club’s dedication and commitment to academic excellence, and a school must include members from all eligible grade levels in their Beta club.

“Barren County High School’s Beta Club is second to none in providing students opportunities to grow in service and leadership. I am incredibly proud of our sponsors and students earning this honor,” said BCHS Principal Amy Irwin.

