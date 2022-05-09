BGFD reminding public of airport training this week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Fire Department is reminding the public of the department’s plans for training at the Bowling Green, Warren County Regional Airport from May 9-11 beginning each night at 6 p.m.

As part of the training exercise, a controlled burn will be established on airport property and the BGFD will execute a full response.

“There will be crews running lights and sirens on the airport runways to practice different possible scenarios they may have to respond to at the airport,” said Katie McKee, the Public Information Officer for the department.

