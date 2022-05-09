Butterfly habitat at Lost River Cave asking for donations as butterfly season to start soon

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The butterflies and butterfly habitat will soon be back at Lost River Cave!

But first, those in charge of the habitat are starting a campaign that will go towards helping fund where the butterflies will be and where visitors will have a chance to interact up close and connect with a part of nature they may not get to see every day.

“The whole purpose, along with our mission is to get people connected with nature,” Kate Holmes, the Annual Giving Manager at Lost River Cave said, “And so the butterfly habitat really connects people with what we like to call a gateway bug. And so they’re really pretty, they flutter around, they’re easy to love. And so people can learn about bugs and insects and kind of get connected to nature in that way”.

Holmes also spoke about the funding that it takes to run the butterfly habitat.

“Every year, it costs about 20,000 to run the habitat”, she said, “So we get new butterflies every two weeks, which is about their lifespan. And they’re a huge part of that. But it’s also the tending of those native plants that support them. And so it’s donor-funded every year we have a great presenting sponsor again and Bob Hyde brink. And the rest is raised by small donations”.

The habitat is free for visitors to enjoy.

If you would like to donate to the butterfly habitat, you can stop by the gift shop at Lost River Cave or go online to lostrivercave.org/butterfly and click donate.

