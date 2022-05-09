Hilltoppers Earn No. 3 Seed in 2022 C-USA Tournament

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Conference USA East Division champion WKU Softball earned the No. 3 seed in next week’s 2022 C-USA Tournament. The eight-team event is slated for Wednesday – Saturday, May 11-14 and will be hosted by North Texas at Lovelace Field in Denton, Texas. All games up to the championship will stream on ESPN+ before Saturday’s championship airs on CBS Sports Network.

The Hilltoppers will face the winner of No. 6 UAB and No. 7 Charlotte at 5:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday. The Blazers and 49ers will meet in the first game of the postseason – a noon first pitch.

The four-day, eight-team tournament utilizes both single and double-elimination formats. Wednesday’s first round (games between seeds 5-8) will be single elimination for competing teams, with second round games (seeds 3-4) will now be double elimination. The quarterfinals and semifinals are set up for double-elimination play before the championship returns to single elimination.

WKU Softball was the No. 4 seed in the 2021 C-USA Tournament and ended a seven-year span of the host not making the eight-team tournament field. The Hilltoppers would then become the first team to win the event they hosted since East Carolina in 2011.

Wednesday, May 11 - Noon Game 1: (6) UAB vs. (7) Charlotte (ESPN+)

Wednesday, May 11 - 2:30 pm Game 2: (5) Florida Atlantic vs. (8) UTSA (ESPN+)

Wednesday, May 11 - 5 pm Game 3: (3) WKU vs. Game 1 Winner (ESPN+)

Wednesday, May 11 - 7:30 pm Game 4: (4) Marshall vs. Game 2 Winner (ESPN+)

Thursday, May 12 – Noon Game 5: (2) North Texas vs. Winner Game 3 (ESPN+)

Thursday, May 12 – 2:30 pm Game 6: (1) LA Tech vs. Winner Game 4 (ESPN+)

Thursday, May 12 – 5 pm Game 7: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 (ESPN+)

Thursday, May 12 – 7:30 pm Game 8: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6 (ESPN+)

Friday, May 12 – Noon Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 (ESPN+)

Friday, May 12 – 2:30 pm Game 10: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 (ESPN+)

Friday, May 12 – 5 pm Game 11: Winner Game 10 vs. Loser Game 9 (ESPN+)

Saturday, May 13 – Noon Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 11 (CBS Sports Network)

