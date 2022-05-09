Hilltoppers Secure Series Win over Blazers with Sunday Victory

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Baseball earned a series win with a 5-3 victory over UAB on Sunday afternoon at Nick Denes Field.

The Hilltoppers used strong pitching and a four-run third inning to capture their second win of the weekend against the Blazers.

“It was a great win for the Tops,” said head coach John Pawlowski. “We had a good crowd and some nice weather, so it was great to go out and get a series win. I’m really proud of how our guys competed today.”

Sean Bergeron earned the starting nod for WKU, surrendering just three runs while not allowing a walk and striking out eight in 7.0 innings of action. Mason Vinyard closed things out from there, picking up his team-high eighth save of the season after recording three strikeouts in 2.0 hitless frames.

At the plate, the Hilltoppers racked up nine hits and five walks, with three players producing multi-hit performances. Ty Crittenberger led the way, going 2-for-3 with two walks, while Justin Carlin and Matthew Meyer each hit 2-for-4 in the contest.

SCORING SUMMARY

WKU opened the scoring in the third inning, recording four runs in the frame to break things open. Crittenberger started things, scoring from third on a double steal with Meyer, before an RBI double by Ty Batusich made it 2-0. Batusich then scored later in the inning off a UAB error, followed by a sacrifice fly by Aidan Gilroy to cap off the frame.

The Blazers answered back in the top of the fourth, scoring three runs on an RBI double and two-RBI single to pull within 4-3.

Both teams went scoreless through the next three innings before an RBI single by Meyer in the eighth gave the Hilltoppers a 5-3 advantage and the eventual win.

UP NEXT

The Hilltoppers will head to Clarksville, Tenn., for a matchup with Austin Peay at 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday, May 10.

