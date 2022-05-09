Injured Barren County deputy awarded over $5 million by jury

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Barren County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was shot by a Glasgow Police officer while working to apprehend a suspect was awarded over $5 million by a jury last month.

Deputy Joseph Ford was awarded Ford a total of $5,785,180.06.

Ford was shot by former Glasgow Police Officer Zane Greer on Feb. 23, 2019 as they tried to apprehend Jonathan Shelton, who fled a traffic stop.

During the pursuit Greer’s weapon fired with a round hitting Ford in his face, passing through his neck and causing injuries to his left arm, including paralysis.

According to court documents, the jury found that it was the duty of Greer to exercise “ordinary care in the performance of his duties as a police officer” and caused injury to Ford.

Court documents also stated that the City of Glasgow failed to properly train Greer and “should have known that Zane Greer was unfit for the job for which he was employed.”

Ford remains employed by the BCSO.

