Advertisement

Kentucky Primary Election: How and when to cast your ballot

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said this year’s primary election is particularly...
Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said this year’s primary election is particularly crucial.(WAVE)
By Maira Ansari
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Election Day in Kentucky is right around the corner, but on May 17, there will be some new ways to vote.

The Commonwealth recently instituted early voting, which runs from May 12 to 14, and anyone registered to vote can vote early.

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said this year’s election is particularly crucial.

“These races are really important,” Adams said. “We are deciding who the next mayor will be in Louisville. Various judges on the court of appeals, seats on the bench, state legislators, Metro Council. There is a lot on the ballot. It’s a very long ballot.”

Important dates:

  • Primary Election - May 17
  • Registration deadline - April 18

Kentucky residents can vote in four ways:

  1. In-person, excused, absentee early voting before Election Day — May 4-6 and May 9-11
  2. In-person, no-excuse, absentee early voting before Election Day — May 12-14
  3. In-person on Election Day — May 17
  4. Absentee ballot via mail (return by mail or ballot drop-box) — April 2 - May 3

Voting requires a photo ID.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Pittman
UPDATE: Bowling Green Police locate missing teenager
Possible shooting investigation
Victim identified in deadly Sunday shooting in Bowling Green
Horses at Barren River Lake State Park
Despite opposition, Barren County moves forward to sell horses at state park
Jacob Cuarta
Warren Water announces new General Manager
Noar Reh
Bowling Green man arrested in several vehicle break-in incidents

Latest News

WATCH | Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles announces run for Governor
WATCH | Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles announces run for Governor
Ky. Ag. Commissioner Ryan Quarles announces run for Governor.
Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles announces run for Governor
Michael Adams, Secretary of State of Kentucky
Secretary of State talks upcoming primary election
Gov. Beshear promises action on medical marijuana in Kentucky
WATCH | Gov. Beshear promises action on medical marijuana in Kentucky
Some lawmakers hopeful sports betting passes in next year’s General Assembly
WATCH | Some lawmakers hopeful sports betting passes in next year’s General Assembly