Kentucky Primary Election: How and when to cast your ballot

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Election Day in Kentucky is right around the corner, but on May 17, there will be some new ways to vote.

The Commonwealth recently instituted early voting, which runs from May 12 to 14, and anyone registered to vote can vote early.

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said this year’s election is particularly crucial.

“These races are really important,” Adams said. “We are deciding who the next mayor will be in Louisville. Various judges on the court of appeals, seats on the bench, state legislators, Metro Council. There is a lot on the ballot. It’s a very long ballot.”

Important dates:

Primary Election - May 17

Registration deadline - April 18

Kentucky residents can vote in four ways:

In-person, excused, absentee early voting before Election Day — May 4-6 and May 9-11 In-person, no-excuse, absentee early voting before Election Day — May 12-14 In-person on Election Day — May 17 Absentee ballot via mail (return by mail or ballot drop-box) — April 2 - May 3

Voting requires a photo ID.

