KSP investigating fatal collision in Butler County

Accident
Accident(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROUNDHILL, Ky. (WBKO) - A Caneyville man was killed Sunday morning and two were arrested after a collision in Butler County on the 4800 block of Reedyville Road.

Around 12:20 a.m. on Sunday, the Kentucky State Police Post 3 was requested by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the wreck.

Preliminary investigations revealed that three motorcycles were traveling south on Reedyville Road; a 2003 silver Harley Davidson being operated by 35 year old Teddy Duke of Morgantown, a 2000 red Honda motorcycle being operated by 34 year old James Shepherd of Jetson, and a 2003 Yamaha motorcycle being operated by 39 year old Jeremy Fegett of Caneyville.

Police said that Fegett passed the other motorcyclists when he made contact with a 2012 John Deere Tractor and rotary cutter implement being operated by Carlos Hopper, 34, of Bowling Green.

Fegett was thrown from his motorcycle and hit by both Duke and Shepherd’s motorcycles.

Police pronounced Fegett dead at the scene by the Butler County Coroner’s Office. Duke and Shepherd were arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The investigation is ongoing.

