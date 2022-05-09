Lexington-based nonprofit working to help families amid baby formula shortage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There is an ongoing shortage of baby formula, across the country.

Some stores are putting limits on how much parents can buy, creating an added strain for families.

A nonprofit group is working to help Kentucky families.

The Nest is a Lexington-based nonprofit providing various services, including family assistance and basic human needs distribution. They are facing a shortage in baby formula donations but are working to help individuals obtain formula in other ways.

“We give out gift cards to places like Kroger and, ya know, Target. Wherever they’re selling formula,” said Adam Kuhn, family assistance supervisor at The Nest. “They can make those trips themselves and maybe they’ll get lucky. So, if there’s any kind of indirect assistance we can provide to them to help them kind of acquire that formula we’ll do that too.”

Baby formula is a necessity for parents and the shortage is leaving many individuals unsure of what to do.

“Because of the shortage, they’re confused. They don’t know where to go. They’ve just been given a random number and like hope that we have a decent supply and, unfortunately, the answer for us, in a lot of cases, has been ‘no,’ said Kuhn. “So, they’re kind of scrambling, trying to work with friends or family or whoever, trying to put money together to go to stores even outside of Lexington, in some cases, to buy what they need.”

The Nest is a donation-based organization and they are always looking for donation items, including formula, to help their clients. You can find out more information about how you can help, or receive help, here.

