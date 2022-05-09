Man pleads guilty to double murder in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In Warren Circuit Court Monday afternoon, Juan Paulo Flores Jarada pleaded guilty to the 2018 double murder of Deloris Stacker and Karen Burks. Their bodies were found in an apartment in the Rock Creek area of Bowling Green.

The Commonwealth has recommended a sentence of 40 years in prison. Final sentencing is set for June 28, 2022.

