Advertisement

South Dakota senator moves to rollback child mask mandates

Senator Thune says, “parents want to be in control.”
By Molly Martinez
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) thinks children shouldn’t be forced to mask up. After talking to a concerned Head Start teacher from South Dakota, he’s working to roll back those mandates in every state.

Last week, the Senate passed a joint resolution condemning mask mandates for toddlers.

The measure passed with 7 Democrats in support: including both Democratic senators from Nevada and Arizona.

Sen. Thune believes it could be the sign of a greater shift in easing mandates around the coronavirus, and hopes it will pressure the Biden administration for more rollbacks.

“The toddler mask mandate is a good example of a government overreach at a time when we just don’t need this anymore, and parents want to be in control,” said Thune. “They’re tired of being told by the government how to take care of their kids.”

Joint resolutions express the sentiment of Congress. In this case, the resolution says lawmakers disapprove of rules requiring children in Head Start programs to wear masks and those rules cannot be enforced.

Notably, the resolution passed as the United States crossed a key mile marker: one million deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Pittman
UPDATE: Bowling Green Police locate missing teenager
Possible shooting investigation
Victim identified in deadly Sunday shooting in Bowling Green
Horses at Barren River Lake State Park
Despite opposition, Barren County moves forward to sell horses at state park
Jacob Cuarta
Warren Water announces new General Manager
Noar Reh
Bowling Green man arrested in several vehicle break-in incidents

Latest News

WATCH | Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles announces run for Governor
WATCH | Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles announces run for Governor
Ky. Ag. Commissioner Ryan Quarles announces run for Governor.
Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles announces run for Governor
Michael Adams, Secretary of State of Kentucky
Secretary of State talks upcoming primary election
Gov. Beshear promises action on medical marijuana in Kentucky
WATCH | Gov. Beshear promises action on medical marijuana in Kentucky
Some lawmakers hopeful sports betting passes in next year’s General Assembly
WATCH | Some lawmakers hopeful sports betting passes in next year’s General Assembly