BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Brett Alper returns for the month of May. Him and Brian Webb discuss WKU Softball’s big upset against No. 5 Alabama, they also talk about the NFL Draft and WKU Basketball’s latest transfers. They welcome to the stage new Logan County Basketball head coach Josh Frick and Bowling Green Lacrosse head coach Byron Lowe.

Sports Connection interview with Josh Frick

Sports Connection Interview with Byron Lowe

