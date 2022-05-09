Sunny to Start the Week!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re tracking a dry and warm trend through the work week! We’ll break into the low 80s Monday and by Wednesday, daytime highs could reach near 90! We’ll cool down a bit for the weekend, with isolated showers arriving on Saturday.
Bowling Green 3 day forecast:
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 81. Low 60. Winds SW at 8 mph.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 86. Low 63. Winds SW at 8 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and much warmer. High 8. Low 63. Winds SW at 10 mph
Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:
Today’s High: 71
Today’s Low: 49
Normal High: 77
Normal Low: 55
Record High: 93 (1936)
Record Low: 34 (1885)
Today’s Precip: 0.00″
Monthly Precip: 1.61″ (+0.35″)
Yearly Precip: 20.59″ (+2.45″)
Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″
Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″
Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″
Today’s Sunset: 7:41 p.m.
Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:44 a.m.
Health & Allergies:
Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 20 / Small Particulate Matter: 31)
Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)
UV Index: 2 (Low)
Pollen: 4.9 (Low - Trees)
