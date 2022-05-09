Warmer for Monday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Overall, not a bad start for our work week! Temperatures through the morning will be a bit cool, but we’ll warm up nicely this afternoon.

Warm Monday (WBKO)

Plenty of sunshine and winds out of the south will help us warm to the low 80s later today. A dry and warm trend is expected for the rest of the work week. By the mid-week, those daytime highs will soar to near 90 degrees! Isolated showers roll in for the weekend. In addition to some summer heat, we’re also seeing high UV index levels and high pollen levels. So if you do have to spend long periods of time outdoors, don’t forget the SPF and the allergy medications!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High 83. Low 60. Winds SW at 13 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 86. Low 62. Winds S at 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 88. Low 62. Winds SW at 10 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 77

Normal Low: 55

Record High Today: 95 (1936)

Record Low Today: 34 (1960)

Sunrise: 5:54 a.m.

Sunset: 7:33 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 1.61″ (+0.17″)

So Far This Year: 20.70″ (+2.20″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 20/Small Particulate Matter: 19)

Pollen Count: 8.9 (High, Tree)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 8 (High)

