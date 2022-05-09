Warming Trend Carries on into Mid-Week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday was gorgeous! We enjoyed lots of sunshine as temps warmed back to near 80°. We’ll be even warmer Tuesday.

Wednesday could be our warmest day of the year!

More warming is expected into the middle of the week. Highs Tuesday will climb into the low-to-mid 80s with upper 80s on tap for Wednesday for what will likely be our warmest day of the year so far! The warmth keeps on into the end of the week. Rain chances appear nil through Friday. However, we do stand a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms this weekend with the arrival of our next system. Daytime readings back off a bit for the start of next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 84. Low 63. Winds SW at 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 88. Low 60. Winds SE at 7 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. High 86. Low 60. Winds SE at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 80

Today’s Low: 54

Normal High: 77

Normal Low: 55

Record High: 95 (1936)

Record Low: 34 (2020)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.61″ (+0.00″)

Yearly Precip: 20.70″ (+2.03″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:42 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:42 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 20 / Small Particulate Matter: 31)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 8 (High)

Pollen: 8.9 (High - Trees)

