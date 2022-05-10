Advertisement

Amvets Post 130 3rd annual golf scramble to take place Saturday, May 14

By Kelly Austin
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Commander of Amvets Post 130 of Bowling Green, Gerald Mounce appeared on Midday Live Tuesday to talk about the upcoming Lt. Robert L. Henderson Golf Scramble.

This year’s golf scramble is to honor the legacy of a local soldier, Lt. Robert L. Henderson, who made ultimate sacrifice for his country.

Mounce said this yearly event is their biggest fundraiser, and the money raised goes to help veterans in many different areas of need.

Watch the video above to learn more about the veteran services offered and another upcoming family fun event that will be held at the Amvets Post 130 following the golf scramble. The evening event will include music, food, dancing, and more for only $10 per person.

The golf scramble will take place at Hobson Grove Golf Course on Saturday, May 14.

There is still time to gather your team together to play in this event.

The cost is $400 per team and a discount is offered for veterans or active military players.

Registration begins at 7 a.m. and tee-off at 8 a.m.

For more information call 270-791-7875 or email gerald_mounce@yahoo.com.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Pittman
UPDATE: Bowling Green Police locate missing teenager
Possible shooting investigation
Victim identified in deadly Sunday shooting in Bowling Green
Horses at Barren River Lake State Park
Despite opposition, Barren County moves forward to sell horses at state park
Jacob Cuarta
Warren Water announces new General Manager
Noar Reh
Bowling Green man arrested in several vehicle break-in incidents

Latest News

Riverview at Hobson Grove Museum
Riverview at Hobson Grove Twilight Tours this Saturday
Rep. Brett Guthrie (R)
Guthrie introduces legislation to Help FDA review drugs, medical devices
A couple was married in T.J. Samson on Sunday as the groom continues to be treated for health...
T.J. Samson employees host wedding for patient
Warren County Public Schools
WATCH: WCPS Superintendent delivers State of the District