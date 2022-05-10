Amvets Post 130 3rd annual golf scramble to take place Saturday, May 14

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Commander of Amvets Post 130 of Bowling Green, Gerald Mounce appeared on Midday Live Tuesday to talk about the upcoming Lt. Robert L. Henderson Golf Scramble.

This year’s golf scramble is to honor the legacy of a local soldier, Lt. Robert L. Henderson, who made ultimate sacrifice for his country.

Mounce said this yearly event is their biggest fundraiser, and the money raised goes to help veterans in many different areas of need.

Watch the video above to learn more about the veteran services offered and another upcoming family fun event that will be held at the Amvets Post 130 following the golf scramble. The evening event will include music, food, dancing, and more for only $10 per person.

The golf scramble will take place at Hobson Grove Golf Course on Saturday, May 14.

There is still time to gather your team together to play in this event.

The cost is $400 per team and a discount is offered for veterans or active military players.

Registration begins at 7 a.m. and tee-off at 8 a.m.

For more information call 270-791-7875 or email gerald_mounce@yahoo.com.

