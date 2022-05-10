Advertisement

BGISD educator named WKU Distinguished Performing Arts Educator

Bowling Green educator named WKU Distinguished Educator
Bowling Green educator named WKU Distinguished Educator(Bowling Green Independent School District)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Anjali Sivaainkaran, the band director in the Bowling Green Independent School District has been named Western Kentucky University’s Distinguished Educator in the category of performing arts.

Sivaainkaran was hired in 2020 and teaches concert band, jazz band, drum line, ensembles, as well as marching band.

She along with other educators in the system also formulated a proposal for the music students that included partnering with the WKU Music Department and offer private and small group lessons for both junior high and high school students.

Since that plan was put in motion, the school system reported that 65 students earned All-District Band recognition through the Kentucky Music Educators Association.

Along with Assistant Band Director Christi Shores, the two continue to work with students and are changing the efforts to recruit elementary students to the junior high band.

During the spring, they coordinate visits to the district’s five elementary schools, taking high school band students to play and demonstrate different instruments.

“Bowling Green Independent Schools are fortunate to have Ms. Sivaainkaran leading the Bowling Green Junior High and Bowling Green High School Bands,” the system stated in a release. “Congratulations on the selection as a WKU Distinguished Educator.”

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Pittman
UPDATE: Bowling Green Police locate missing teenager
Possible shooting investigation
Victim identified in deadly Sunday shooting in Bowling Green
Horses at Barren River Lake State Park
Despite opposition, Barren County moves forward to sell horses at state park
Jacob Cuarta
Warren Water announces new General Manager
Noar Reh
Bowling Green man arrested in several vehicle break-in incidents

Latest News

Warren County Public Schools
WATCH: WCPS Superintendent delivers State of the District
1
AMVETS Post 130 3rd Annual Golf Scramble
1
Good News: Sponsored by Bath Planet
1
Twilight Tours at Hobson Grove