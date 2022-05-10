BGISD educator named WKU Distinguished Performing Arts Educator

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Anjali Sivaainkaran, the band director in the Bowling Green Independent School District has been named Western Kentucky University’s Distinguished Educator in the category of performing arts.

Sivaainkaran was hired in 2020 and teaches concert band, jazz band, drum line, ensembles, as well as marching band.

She along with other educators in the system also formulated a proposal for the music students that included partnering with the WKU Music Department and offer private and small group lessons for both junior high and high school students.

Since that plan was put in motion, the school system reported that 65 students earned All-District Band recognition through the Kentucky Music Educators Association.

Along with Assistant Band Director Christi Shores, the two continue to work with students and are changing the efforts to recruit elementary students to the junior high band.

During the spring, they coordinate visits to the district’s five elementary schools, taking high school band students to play and demonstrate different instruments.

“Bowling Green Independent Schools are fortunate to have Ms. Sivaainkaran leading the Bowling Green Junior High and Bowling Green High School Bands,” the system stated in a release. “Congratulations on the selection as a WKU Distinguished Educator.”

