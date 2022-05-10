Dry and warm weather continues

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Not much to chat about weather-wise, besides it being beautiful

Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the week

No relief from the high pollen count

Rain and storms chances for the weekend

Today will be a nice and warm day, with a high near 84. Tomorrow will be even warmer as temperatures approach the upper 80s to near 90. We should be mainly dry for the rest of the week, but the chance for showers and storms returns this weekend.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 84. Low 63. Winds SW at 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 88. Low 60. Winds SE at 7 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. High 86. Low 60. Winds SE at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 77

Normal Low: 56

Record High Today: 96 (1936)

Record Low Today: 32 (1885)

Sunrise: 5:42a.m.

Sunset: 7:43 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 1.61″ (0.00″)

So Far This Year: 20.70″ (+2.03″)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 22/Small Particulate Matter: 26)

Pollen Count: 9.1 (High, Tree)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 9 (High)

