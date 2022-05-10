Advertisement

Dry and warm weather continues

Highs in the 80s continue
By Ariella Scalese
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Not much to chat about weather-wise, besides it being beautiful

  • Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the week
  • No relief from the high pollen count
  • Rain and storms chances for the weekend

Today will be a nice and warm day, with a high near 84. Tomorrow will be even warmer as temperatures approach the upper 80s to near 90. We should be mainly dry for the rest of the week, but the chance for showers and storms returns this weekend.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 84. Low 63. Winds SW at 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 88. Low 60. Winds SE at 7 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. High 86. Low 60. Winds SE at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 77

Normal Low: 56

Record High Today: 96 (1936)

Record Low Today: 32 (1885)

Sunrise: 5:42a.m.

Sunset: 7:43 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 1.61″ (0.00″)

So Far This Year: 20.70″ (+2.03″)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 22/Small Particulate Matter: 26)

Pollen Count: 9.1 (High, Tree)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 9 (High)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Pittman
UPDATE: Bowling Green Police locate missing teenager
Possible shooting investigation
Victim identified in deadly Sunday shooting in Bowling Green
Horses at Barren River Lake State Park
Despite opposition, Barren County moves forward to sell horses at state park
Jacob Cuarta
Warren Water announces new General Manager
Noar Reh
Bowling Green man arrested in several vehicle break-in incidents

Latest News

Rain chances appear slim until the weekend
Warming Trend Carries on into Mid-Week!
Warm Monday
Warmer for Monday!
Looking Ahead
Sunny to Start the Week!
Mother’s day will call for more sunshine and warmth!
Mother’s Day will call for more sunshine and warmth!