Glasgow police searching for stolen wheel loader

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department is searching for equipment stolen from Lee Brick and Block.

The equipment is a Case 521D yellow wheel loader.

Police say they believe it was stolen from the business between Saturday and Sunday this past weekend.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 270-651-6165 or call Lt. Jabin McGuire at 270-651-5151.

