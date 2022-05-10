Guthrie introduces legislation to Help FDA review drugs, medical devices

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBKO) - Congressman Brett Guthrie and Congresswoman Anna G. Eshoo introduced the FDA Act of 2022 this week, a package of bills to reauthorize the Food and Drug Administration user fee agreements, secure supply chains and lower drug costs.

Guthrie’s Pre-approval Information Exchange Act is included in this package and would “help patients gain access to new medical innovation more quickly,” according to a release.

“It will help to reduce the time between the FDA approving a medical product and a payor covering the FDA-approved product by allowing manufacturers to communicate certain information about their product to payors prior to approval,” the release continues.

The FDA Act of 2022 will be considered on May 11 during a markup in the Health Subcommittee, which Guthrie and Eshoo serve as the Ranking Member and Chairwoman, respectively.

