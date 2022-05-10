Advertisement

Haitian gang leader charged in kidnapping of US missionaries

FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland listens during a meeting of the COVID-19 Fraud...
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland listens during a meeting of the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force at the Justice Department, March 10, 2022 in Washington. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Garland on Wednesday, March 16, for the first time convened a multilateral task force known as REPO, short for Russian Elites, Proxies and Oligarchs, one of several new efforts dedicated to enforcing sanctions against Russian oligarchs over the war in Ukraine.(Kevin Lamarque/Pool via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors in the U.S. have charged the leader of a notoriously violent Haitian gang in connection with the kidnapping of 16 Americans last year, the Justice Department said Tuesday.

Germine Joly, 29, who is also known as “Yonyon,” is accused of leading the 400 Mawozo gang and is the first person charged by Justice Department prosecutors with having any involvement in the kidnapping of the Christian missionaries. He was extradited to the U.S. last week and faces separate charges in a firearms trafficking case, prosecutors said.

The indictment says Joly was in a Haitian prison during the kidnapping but was nonetheless able to direct his group’s operations, including ransom negotiations for the captives’ release. One of the stated goals of the hostage-taking was to get the Haitian government to release Joly from prison, prosecutors said.

A total of 17 people from the missionary group — 12 adults and five minors — were abducted Oct. 16 shortly after visiting an orphanage in Ganthier, in the Croix-des-Bouquets area, the group has said. The group included 16 Americans and one Canadian.

Twelve of the captive missionaries escaped during a daring overnight caper, eluding their kidnappers and walking for miles over difficult, moonlit terrain with an infant and other children in tow. The group navigated by stars to reach safety after a two-month kidnapping ordeal, according to officials with the Christian Aid Ministries, the Ohio-based agency that the missionaries work for.

Their captors from the 400 Mawozo gang initially demanded millions of dollars in ransom. Five other captives had earlier reached freedom. It is still unclear if any ransom was paid. The 12 hostages who escaped were flown to Florida on a U.S. Coast Guard flight, and later reunited with the five hostages who had been released earlier.

Joly is due to make his first court appearance Wednesday. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

“This case shows that the Justice Department will be relentless in our efforts to track down anyone who kidnaps a U.S. citizen abroad,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. “We will utilize the full reach of our law enforcement authorities to hold accountable anyone responsible for undermining the safety of Americans anywhere in the world.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Pittman
UPDATE: Bowling Green Police locate missing teenager
Possible shooting investigation
Victim identified in deadly Sunday shooting in Bowling Green
Horses at Barren River Lake State Park
Despite opposition, Barren County moves forward to sell horses at state park
Jacob Cuarta
Warren Water announces new General Manager
Noar Reh
Bowling Green man arrested in several vehicle break-in incidents

Latest News

FILE - A sign at a Target store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
Workers at a Target store in Virginia file for union vote
Odesa, the vital Black Sea port, has increasingly been bombarded in recent days. Ukrainian...
Russia pounds vital port of Odesa, targeting supply lines
Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, file photo, Bill Gates, former CEO and co-founder of the Microsoft...
Bill Gates say he has COVID, experiencing mild symptoms
Volatile conditions are threatening to fuel massive infernos in New Mexico. (KOAT, GILBERT...
Cost of fighting New Mexico wildfires reaches $65M so far