Kentucky football player charged with DUI, careless driving

FILE - Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the...
FILE - Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Rodriguez was selected to The Associated Press All-SEC team in results released Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.(AP Photo/Michael Clubb, File)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Police say a Kentucky football player has been charged with drunken driving. News outlets cited an arrest affidavit in reporting that 24-year-old running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. was arrested Sunday and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, careless driving and driving without tail lamps.

The citation says a University of Kentucky Police officer pulled over a black Dodge Durango that was “not maintaining its designated operating lane” and did not have its taillights activated.

The officer wrote that Rodriguez had slurred speech and there was “an odor of alcoholic beverages coming from within the vehicle.”

