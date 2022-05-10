Preparation for the 2nd annual Food Truck Frenzy is underway

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Get ready to eat lots of food and enjoy live music this weekend at the 2nd annual Food Truck Frenzy hosted by The Groovy Gus Donut Bus and Med Center Health Foundation.

Amy Hardin, Executive Director of the foundation, says this is a safe way to gather the community together for a good cause.

“Last year was a great event. We raised close to two-thousand dollars. Everybody had a really great time, and this year we’re adding more food trucks and a live band, and we’re excited to raise money for the clinics which provide little to no cost healthcare and dental care for those in the community who otherwise would not be able to afford it,” she says.

Everyone in the community is welcome to come out to The Roebuck, located at 1010 Chestnut Street in Downtown Bowling Green on Saturday, May 14th from 5 P.M. to 9 P.M.

This event is held to raise money for The Community Clinic and The Dental Clinic.

Hardin says, ”There is truly something for everybody. It’s outdoors, so everybody can feel safe. Seeing as we’re still kind of at the tail end of this pandemic, hopefully. It’s just a great way to support the community to do something that’s fairly low cost with your family and your friends.”

