Advertisement

Preparation for the 2nd annual Food Truck Frenzy is underway

Food Truck Frenzy
Food Truck Frenzy(Food Truck Frenzy)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Get ready to eat lots of food and enjoy live music this weekend at the 2nd annual Food Truck Frenzy hosted by The Groovy Gus Donut Bus and Med Center Health Foundation.

Amy Hardin, Executive Director of the foundation, says this is a safe way to gather the community together for a good cause.

“Last year was a great event. We raised close to two-thousand dollars. Everybody had a really great time, and this year we’re adding more food trucks and a live band, and we’re excited to raise money for the clinics which provide little to no cost healthcare and dental care for those in the community who otherwise would not be able to afford it,” she says.

Everyone in the community is welcome to come out to The Roebuck, located at 1010 Chestnut Street in Downtown Bowling Green on Saturday, May 14th from 5 P.M. to 9 P.M.

This event is held to raise money for The Community Clinic and The Dental Clinic.

Hardin says, ”There is truly something for everybody. It’s outdoors, so everybody can feel safe. Seeing as we’re still kind of at the tail end of this pandemic, hopefully. It’s just a great way to support the community to do something that’s fairly low cost with your family and your friends.”

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Pittman
UPDATE: Bowling Green Police locate missing teenager
Possible shooting investigation
Victim identified in deadly Sunday shooting in Bowling Green
Horses at Barren River Lake State Park
Despite opposition, Barren County moves forward to sell horses at state park
Jacob Cuarta
Warren Water announces new General Manager
Noar Reh
Bowling Green man arrested in several vehicle break-in incidents

Latest News

Sandy Jones Broussard
Ex-Bowling Green mayor drops out of Warren County magistrates race
Kelly Austin sits down with Commander Gerald Mounce to talk about and upcoming golf scramble
Amvets Post 130 3rd annual golf scramble to take place Saturday, May 14
Riverview at Hobson Grove Museum
Riverview at Hobson Grove Twilight Tours this Saturday
Rep. Brett Guthrie (R)
Guthrie introduces legislation to Help FDA review drugs, medical devices