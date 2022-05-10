Rich Pond Elementary final walk-thru set for May 15th

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former and current students, staff, and administrators of Rich Pond Elementary will be able to do one final walk-thru of the school on Sunday.

The current school is set to be torn down to make way for the new one behind it.

“We certainly understand, you know, that there’s going to be some people that are sad to see this building go,” said Derick Marr, Rich Pond’s Principal, “But so it’s exciting as a principal to see the history and that has been in this building and what it means to so many people in the community. But it’s also an exciting time to get to move to a brand new facility”.

Sunday’s final walk-thru will be open to anyone in the community who currently has or has had connections to the school throughout the years.

“We’re going to open the door so that they can come in and take one last viewing of the building, see some of the classrooms that they used, and maybe sat in as students themselves before they tear the building down in June this summer,” Marr said, “This building will be torn down, and meant to make way for the new building that we have sitting now behind the existing building that will open in the fall of 22″.

There will also be some light refreshments available and classrooms open for visitors to go into.

“The thing that’s often talked about it’s the hardwood floors that are located in some of the classrooms,” Marr said “So they will open those up they can go down and see the gym and they can take a peek out back at the new building.

They will also be selling bricks for anybody who wants to place one. “Maybe they had a grandma that attended rich fun, they can do that in honor or if they have a connection to the school they can do that”, Marr said.

He also added that the fund from the bricks will go to helping put in a new playground, which Marr is hoping will be installed later this summer.

The final walk-thru will be at the Elementary on May 15th from 3 pm to 5 pm.

