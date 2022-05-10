Advertisement

Riverview at Hobson Grove Twilight Tours this Saturday

By Kelly Austin
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - To celebrate its golden anniversary as a museum, Riverview at Hobson Grove is offering Twilight Tours of one of Bowling Green’s historic homes.

During the Twilight Tour, you will make your way through the home by the ambient light of lanterns like one would have experienced around the time the mansion was built.

The house was actually finished 150 years ago in 1872 but 50 years ago the home began operating as a museum.

Museum executive director, Brooke Westcott-Peterson joined Midday Live to talk about the upcoming event and to talk about the recent restorations that were made to the home.

The Twilight Tour is scheduled for Saturday, May 17 from 4:30 - 7:30 pm and is free to the public.

There will be a docent in each room to answer questions and share stories of the Hobson family.

The home is located at 1100 West Main Avenue in Bowling Green

For more information call 270-843-5565.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Pittman
UPDATE: Bowling Green Police locate missing teenager
Possible shooting investigation
Victim identified in deadly Sunday shooting in Bowling Green
Horses at Barren River Lake State Park
Despite opposition, Barren County moves forward to sell horses at state park
Jacob Cuarta
Warren Water announces new General Manager
Noar Reh
Bowling Green man arrested in several vehicle break-in incidents

Latest News

Kelly Austin sits down with Commander Gerald Mounce to talk about and upcoming golf scramble
Amvets Post 130 3rd annual golf scramble to take place Saturday, May 14
Rep. Brett Guthrie (R)
Guthrie introduces legislation to Help FDA review drugs, medical devices
A couple was married in T.J. Samson on Sunday as the groom continues to be treated for health...
T.J. Samson employees host wedding for patient
Warren County Public Schools
WATCH: WCPS Superintendent delivers State of the District