Riverview at Hobson Grove Twilight Tours this Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - To celebrate its golden anniversary as a museum, Riverview at Hobson Grove is offering Twilight Tours of one of Bowling Green’s historic homes.

During the Twilight Tour, you will make your way through the home by the ambient light of lanterns like one would have experienced around the time the mansion was built.

The house was actually finished 150 years ago in 1872 but 50 years ago the home began operating as a museum.

Museum executive director, Brooke Westcott-Peterson joined Midday Live to talk about the upcoming event and to talk about the recent restorations that were made to the home.

The Twilight Tour is scheduled for Saturday, May 17 from 4:30 - 7:30 pm and is free to the public.

There will be a docent in each room to answer questions and share stories of the Hobson family.

The home is located at 1100 West Main Avenue in Bowling Green

For more information call 270-843-5565.

