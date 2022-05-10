Senator Rand Paul visits South Warren High School

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Students at South Warren High School received a visit from Senator Rand Paul this morning. The senator was invited to the school to speak with students interested in Government and Political Science.

To a crowd of around 40 students, the senator spoke to them about the government’s role in national and global events and the limits it should adhere to outlined in the Constitution.

Senator Paul said, “I think it’s important for the students to understand where these debates come from they’re not new. We had debates over separate but equal, Brown vs Board, Roe vs Wade. Sometimes these debates don’t happen over a six-year period but over a fifty-year period. So I think that it’s important that these debates go on for a long time. Everybody can have an opinion, everybody can express their opinion, and the Constitution is a guide we can look to as to how much or how little government we have.”

Encouraging students to live in and experience their communities before entering politics, Senator Paul hopes that it would help them gain perspective into how the lives of citizens are affected by government actions.

After the presentation, students were able to ask the senator a variety of questions from how he got into politics to what it was like to run for President. Students were gifted copies of the Constitution by the Senator and his team as a thank you and investment in the next generation.

