Spartans Softball roll past Aces 8-0 for 14th straight win

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - South Warren continues their reign on bluegrass softball as they defeat Owensboro Catholic at home 8-0.

The win marks their 14th straight after losing to district rival Greenwood back on April 12th. South Warren only has one more district matchup before the postseason.

The Spartans move to 22-2 on the season, they will head to Warren Central for a matchup against the Dragons Wednesday.

