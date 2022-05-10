T.J. Samson employees host wedding for patient

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Employees of T.J. Samson Community Hospital came together to help one patient’s goal of marrying his fiancé Sunday after receiving life changing medical news.

With the help of healthcare providers, Shawn Peacock was able to marry Sarah Anderson after having to push back the wedding plans multiple times due to his condition.

The wedding took place in a chapel beside the intensive care unit at the hospital.

“Shawn had received life-altering diagnosis while in the hospital,” according to a release from the hospital. “His condition was so fragile that it was not clear if or when he would get to go home.”

Hospital officials said “everyone who heard the news wanted to help and flew into action.”

This included physicians, nurses, aides, housekeepers, marketing department, quality department, gift shop employees and a few local businesses. A nurse even went online and became eligible to conduct the wedding ceremony.

Within a day, the cake was ordered, decorations were put up, flowers were delivered and the balloons were inflated and ready.

“I want the community to know about it, and about this place. I want to honor my wife, but also everyone here,” Peacock said. “I want people to know that you can go out and get healthcare…or you can get excellent healthcare. That’s what this place does. I know for some people, it’s not ideal, getting married in a hospital. But for me, I would not have wanted it to be any other way.”

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.