A Very Warm Wednesday!

A tiny chance for a shower tomorrow
By Shane Holinde
Updated: 7 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday will be even warmer as temperatures approach the upper 80s to near 90!

Our June preview continues!

A weak disturbance cuts through the region Wednesday, with a tiny chance for an isolated shower mainly Wednesday morning, Apart from that, the rest of the work week looks dry and warm. The chance for showers and storms returns this weekend.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Clouds with some sun. Stray shower possible. High 88. Low 60. Winds SE at 7 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. High 86. Low 60. Winds SE at 7 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. High 84. Low 62. Winds S at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 85

Today’s Low: 60

Normal High: 77

Normal Low: 56

Record High: 96 (1936)

Record Low: 32 (1885)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.61″ (+0.00″)

Yearly Precip: 20.70″ (+1.86″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:43 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:41 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 22 / Small Particulate Matter: 26)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 8 (High)

Pollen: 9.1 (High - Trees)

