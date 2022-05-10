Voting in upcoming election - Barren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Election day is one week from Tuesday, and three-day early voting starts on Thursday.

For anyone in Barren County who may still be confused on where to vote, here is a breakdown all of the information.

Early voting will take place Thursday through Saturday from 8 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. at the Barren County Extension Office.

This is the only place to vote during those three days.

With the change in voting laws, Barren County will be using voting centers instead of precincts.

Barren County Clerk Helena Birdwell says, ”Since 2020, we have lost a lot of our poll workers, and it’s hard to replace those. A lot of our workers were older, and since 2020 they’re not as willing to get out and work in the public on election day. If you’re interested in being an election worker we would love to have you. We’re really in need here in Barren County as I’ve talked with all clerks across the state, and there is a large need for poll workers, but voting centers help us with that concern because we don’t have to have as many workers on election day.”

No matter where you live in the county, anyone can vote at any voting center of their choosing.

“I think it’s so important to keep saying and reminding you all, it does not matter where you live or where you typically vote. We’re going to have all of the ballots available at each of these four locations. You can go to any one of the four locations and your ballot with your Magistrate candidates or your Constable candidates, those are going to be listed for you there at each voting center. So no matter where you typically vote, we’re going to have all the ballots available at each location,” Birdwell says.

Election day is May 17th from 6 A.M. to 6 P.M., and Barren County will have four locations to choose from.

Those locations are the Barren County High School Gym, Cave City Convention Center, Austin Tracy Volunteer Fire Department, and Haywood Volunteer Fire Department.

Birdwell says, ”I encourage everyone, do not be discouraged by only having four locations. Don’t be discouraged by not having your normal precinct. Voting centers are designed to be easy access, it’s supposed to be more user-friendly for voters. So no matter where you’re at in Barren County you can go to any one of these locations. In the fall, the Barren County Board of Elections is looking at adding three additional locations just from some of the discussions that we’ve had with the voters, but we just encourage everyone to get out and vote.”

