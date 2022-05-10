Advertisement

Warren East baseball falls short against Purples, Lady Raiders blow out Russellville

By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was a bittersweet day at Warren East High on Monday.

On Senior Day, the Lady Raiders thump Russellville, 11-2, thanks to a strong outing from Emma Markham on her big day. As for the Raiders baseball team, they fall short to Bowling Green, 10-4, giving the Purples an edge in the 4th region rankings.

The Raiders led 4-0 entering the 6th inning until Bowling Green scored 10 unanswered runs to shock the Raider faithful. Both teams will rematch on Tuesday over at Bowling Green at 5:30 p.m. CT.

Lady Raider softball continues the course against LaRue County at home on Thursday, May 12 at 5:30 p.m.

