BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This morning, the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce held a networking reception and luncheon to honor the 2022 Excellence Awards winners at the Knicely Conference Center.

The winners of the awards were nominated by the community and business leaders for their leadership, dedication to the community, and being mentors to others.

The 2022 ATHENA award, an international recognition celebrating women and mentorship, was presented to Michele Humphrey from American Bank & Trust

The 2022 Small Businessperson of the year went to Mike Hughes, owner of Cambridge Market and Cafe.

India Unseld won the 2022 Young ATHENA Award.

A special honor was given to the Martin family of Bowling Green. The family founded Martin Automotive and was instrumental in bringing the internationally recognized ATHENA award to the area. For this, they were given the Honorary ATHENA Legacy award.

Past winners of the awards were in attendance to welcome the newest recipients to their ranks.

If you would like to nominate someone for the 2023 awards, contact the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce.

