Beshear announces one million dollar investment to grow economic momentum in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Beshear announced today that the City of Bowling Green and its officials will add upgrades at the Kentucky Transpark behind a $1,000,000 investment building on one of the fastest-growing industrial parks in Kentucky.

“The economic momentum we are seeing in Kentucky does not happen without the resources, sites, and buildings to support companies looking to grow and expand in the commonwealth,” Gov. Beshear said. “With each investment and upgrade in our industrial sites across the state, we are ensuring future economic growth and sustainability. I congratulate the local leadership in Bowling Green and Warren County for their efforts to keep Kentucky moving forward.”

Beshear also says the Inter Modal Transportation Authority applied for $500,00 in funding to extend utility service in the Kentucky Transpark to support its growth.

The money will also help bring 600 acres of property to market including the future homes of Tyson Foods and Envision AESC, which will create 2,000 new jobs in the community.

